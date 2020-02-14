40th Annual Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show Powered by Intermountain New Holland Underway

The Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show Powered by Intermountain New Holland is officially underway at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.

The event started Friday, February 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. and will run till 7 p.m. On Saturday, February 15, the show will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 16, the show won't be quite as long, as it runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is held by Townsquare Media and our four radio stations here in the Magic Valley (95.7 KEZJ, 1310 KLIX, 98.3 "The Snake", and KOOL 96.5).

The event likely has something for everyone who stops by, as there are more than 140 displays in the expo center for the event. There are mini tractors, sheds and 'she sheds', satellite providers, woodworking vendors, and more. Plus, there are even food vendors in the back of the expo center in case you get hungry. The event is free for kids under 12. People 12 and over will need to pay $3 to get into the event.

In its 40th year, the Southern Idaho Home and Garden Show Powered by Intermountain New Holland is a must-attend event for anyone in southern Idaho.