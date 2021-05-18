Boise’s Outlaw Field Shares 2021 Shows, Primus Others Coming

Management of Idaho's only concert venue to share grounds with a famous penitentiary have released information regarding the upcoming concert season. Some great bands will be playing the venue beginning in June.

For those that have ever seen a show at Outlaw Field at The Idaho Botanical Gardens, you've probably stood in the grass section looking up at those old historic walls of the Idaho State Penitentiary. It's a truly unique, concert-going experience.

In the summer of 2019, my family and I visited the grounds of the botanical garden in Boise, and we were blown away by its beauty. Weddings and other gatherings are routinely held on the property that shares grounds with the historic state landmark which was once home to a large criminal population.

I have yet to take in a live show there. That same summer, my wife saw Chris Isaak there with her sister, and told me how great of a venue Outlaw Field is. The venue recently announced some of the upcoming performers that will be stopping by in 2021, and one of the bands on the lineup I haven't seen yet, but have wanted to for years.

Primus is one of a handful of bands scheduled to play shows at the venue this year. They will play a concert that was originally scheduled in 2020, but was postponed due to Covid-19. Other bands currently scheduled include Ween, The Avett Brothers, Iration and Louis The Child.

Here's to a return to live music in 2021!

