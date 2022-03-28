Music Icon Jackson Brown To Perform Concert West Of Twin Falls ID

One of the biggest names in the music business has confirmed a performance this summer at Outlaw Field northwest of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Legendary musician Jackson Brown is scheduled to perform at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden on September 21, 2022. The venue is located near the grounds of the historic Idaho State Penitentiary in Boise. General admission tickets start at $80 for Outlaw Field members and are $85 for non-members.

Brown gained worldwide acclaim in 1972 with the release of his self-titled LP. Songs such as "Running On Empty" and "Somebody's Baby" made Brown one of the most universally cherished recording artists of all time. The concert will begin at 7 P.M., on Wednesday, September 21.

Outlaw Field suites are available for those wishing to attend the concert with a large number of people. Suites can be reserved at a price of $169. Tickets to the show went on sale to the general public on March 18.

The Idaho Botanical Garden is 128 miles northwest of Twin Falls, and hosts a number of events, concerts, and weddings during the spring and summer months. Other bands performing at the venue in 2022 include Ween, Whiskey Myers, Bonnie Raitt, The Black Crows, and Modest Mouse.

The event is weather permitting, and blankets and chairs are allowed at the venue. Attendees will be allowed on the grounds one hour prior to start time, at 6 P.M. Brown is scheduled to perform until approximately 10 P.M. For additional information, call 208-343-8649.

