If you’ve ever needed an excuse to get out and golf, here's your chance to play a round for a great cause.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022 Friends Furever Animal Rescue is hosting a golf tournament in Twin Falls.

About Friends Furever Animal Rescue

Friends Furever is a Jerome-based non-profit animal rescue. When it comes to animal rescue, there isn’t much they don’t do. FFAR provides shelter, food, vet care, and rehabilitation to animals in need of a home. They rescue animals from shelters that are about to be euthanized, provide transport for animals who have been adopted, and provide rehabilitation to dogs with behavioral challenges.

Friends Furever runs on 100 percent donations, so fundraisers like this golf tournament are a good way for them to help generate funds to keep their operation running.

If you want to learn more about FFAR and see some of the dogs they have listed for adoption, you can see more information on the Friends Furever Animal Rescue Website

Madeline Bowen - Unsplash Madeline Bowen - Unsplash loading...

When is the golf tournament/benefit?

The Golf Tournament to benefit FFAM is 8:00 am Saturday, May 12, 2022, at Canyon Springs Golf Course.

The four-person scramble cost is $75 per golfer and includes greens fees, driving range, cart, and lunch. They’ll have the longest drive and closest to the pin contest as well as raffles and a silent auction.



Sponsors are still needed

If you have a business and would like to sponsor a hole or donate raffle items, you can contact Sheri at 208-731-1401 or email pnknbt@gmail.com

More information about the golf tournament can be found on their Facebook Event listing.