Twin Falls Recovery Home Hosting Golf Tournament April 17

An annual golf tournament to raise money for a Twin Falls recovery home for women is coming on April 17, 2021. Organizers are inviting the community to sign up now, as only the first 120 paid entrees will be guaranteed a spot.

Bill's Place Transition Home is hosting its 17th annual golf tournament on April 17. Those who register quickly will have a better chance of getting a spot. Bill's Place is a safe, recovery home for women that allows them to prepare for independent living. Players will be participating in the tournament at the Twin Falls Golf Course, at 545 Grandview Drive.

The tournament format is a shotgun start and scramble. Play will begin at 1:00 P.M. A free barbeque will take place for players as well. For individual play, the fee is $60. For those that would like to form a foursome and play together, the cost is $240. To assist as a sponsor for the event, an additional fee of $100 is being asked.

You'll need to bring your own set of clubs. For questions related to the course, you can reach the Twin Falls Golf Course at call 208-733-3326.

All fees are due by April 13. Golf carts are on a limited basis, so settling fees earlier than later is recommended. Organizers are asking interested players to submit entry fees (by check), a team name and handicaps to Bill's Place, P.O. Box 671, Twin Falls, ID 83303.

For more information on the event or to have questions answered, contact Ken, at 208-733-9351 extension 1002.

