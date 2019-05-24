5 Places to Cast a Fishing Line This Holiday Weekend

(KLIX) – First things first: we want to see your Memorial Day weekend fishing photos. If you plan to head out with your fishing pole this weekend, don’t forget to snap a few images of your catch. Then, send them to the address below.

Now, where do you plan to go fishing? If you’re still trying to decide, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game offers some suggestions on regional fisheries to try your luck.

Topping the list is Silver Creek , located west of Picabo, which will open for fishing on Saturday. The department calls the rainbow and brown trout here “wily” and “cagey,” giving anglers a chance to hone their skills.

“The stream's abundant and predictable insect hatches bring trout to surface,” the department said in a news release, “but these fish have grown up with real and artificial flies drifting over their heads and learn to separate the real from the imitators, and part of the fun is trying to fool those cagey fish.”

Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir offers plenty of warm water fishing and is a good place for boat anglers. The department said the reservoir has some of the state’s best walleye and perch fishing, as well as several varieties of panfish.

Oakley Reservoir , which Fish and Game says has a reputation for “fast-growing fish,” received 26,000 rainbow trout last year. This year it was stocked with 12-inch trout that should give anglers a chance to fill their frying pans. The department said both shore fishing and trolling should be good.

“ Little Camas Reservoir … has been stocked with rainbow trout and is ready for anglers,” though you probably won’t catch any trophy-sized trout here. The fish at this waterbody are just right for the pan, however, and so it’s good to be hungry when you drop a line at this reservoir. It’s also a good place for small watercraft, so you can do more than just fish from shore.

The jury is still out on Mormon Reservoir , according to the news release, because it’s gotten a late start this season; but the past couple of years has seen some good fishing numbers come out of it. Fish and Game said it stocked the reservoir well over the past five years and so there’s been some trophy trout pulled the reservoir.

“There's no evidence of a winter kill, so hopefully this reservoir will return to form shortly and continue to produce good trout fishing and some lunkers for lucky anglers,” according to the news release.

No matter where you cast a fishing line this weekend, we'd like to see your catch. Send your fishing photos to Andrew.Weeks@townsquaremedia.com . Be safe and good luck!