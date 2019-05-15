5 Reasons To Adopt From The Twin Falls Animal Shelter Right Now

We love camping as a family and we are lucky to have a dog that also loves being outdoors and running free. We also have a crotchety old dog that prefers to not be running free...or running at all. There are all types of dogs for all types of people. Our two dogs, despite being polar opposites, are perfect for each other. Our little Bruce makes sure that old man Cody dog gets messed with and doesn't lay in one place too long while kids are at school and Cody makes sure little Bruce knows when to back off on the energy. If you need that kind of balance in your life and have been looking to adopt a dog, here are a few reasons to get to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter ASAP. All of these dogs have been at the shelter since before Easter and really need the love of a new home.

1 Dottie Dottie seems to be perfect for any house. She gets along with kids, other dogs, and even cats.Plus she enjoys outdoor activities like camping and hiking.

2 Sweet Pea She definitely lives up to her name. Sweet Pea would do well with male dogs and children who are respectful to four-legged creatures. Plus, look at that adorable smile!

3 Leo Leo was left abandoned by his family and brought in by a caring neighbor. He's 6-8 years old and does great with kids and female dogs.

4 Tank Tank was surrendered by his owner and came to the shelter in bad shape and overweight. He's ready now for a new home alone or with cats and dogs, he does well with everyone! He's an older gent and has an inexpensive thyroid medication he takes.

5 These Dogs and Cats Are Ready For A Home When I started writing this there were five dogs that had been at the shelter since before Easter, but it looks like one was adopted! Yay! So, the 5th reason you need to get to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter is that these pets are ready for homes. They are spayed or neutered, have their shots, and just need that special person to come and love them.