5 Things Magic Valley High School Grads Should Know
Congratulations to the graduating class of 2019! You are adults with bright futures ahead of you. Now that you are out of high school, there are some things you should know before heading out on your own.
- 1
Life isn't fair
I know this sounds super cliche but it is true. You can be one of the hardest workers, one of the favorites, one of the least favorites and still not be treated fairly. It could be from a boss, a coworker, overlooked for a promotion. It isn't fair, you just have to keep going because eventually things will pan out how they are supposed to.
- 2
Learn to say "No"
This seems simple but it is a lot harder than it sounds sometimes. If you don't want to go to a party, say no. If you don't think it is best for you to drop a shift at work to go do something, say no. If you are mentally and physically exhausted and get called in to work, you are allowed to say no. I wouldn't do it all the time, but learning a healthy dose of the word "no" can really save some frustration.
- 3
Don't be afraid to say "Yes"
Yes, I am aware this sounds contradictory but hear me out. Explore a little bit, don't put yourself in danger or harm but say yes to things that are out of your comfort zone. Never been on a horse and someone asks you to go horseback riding? Go ahead give it a try if it sounds interesting. Don't be afraid to try new things.
- 4
Learn how to budget
Money rules pretty much everything. Learn how to be frugal and budget your money. It can get easy to be swept away in pay checks and getting the chance to buy what you want. Learn to be responsible with money if you aren't already.
- 5
You will change
Things you thought you enjoyed you may not anymore. Maybe you have always wanted to be a doctor, you may realize that you hate biology or the sight of blood. Embrace the change. Maybe college isn't for you even if that is what everyone wanted you to do. Maybe doing trade work isn't right for you. Embrace the change because let's face it, none of us knows exactly what we want in high school.