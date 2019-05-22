5 Things Magic Valley High School Grads Should Know

2

This seems simple but it is a lot harder than it sounds sometimes. If you don't want to go to a party, say no. If you don't think it is best for you to drop a shift at work to go do something, say no. If you are mentally and physically exhausted and get called in to work, you are allowed to say no. I wouldn't do it all the time, but learning a healthy dose of the word "no" can really save some frustration.