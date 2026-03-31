The pay starts at just under 30 dollars an hour if you don’t have experience. For men and women with a bit already under the belt, we’re taking somewhere in the neighborhood of 33 dollars. Positions are going to be opening up, as work rolls along on the jail expansion on Wright Avenue in Twin Falls. The old juvenile detention center is being converted to house adults. The young people have been transferred to a floor at County West (the old hospital).

Expansion Brings New Job Opportunities

The current jail is beyond capacity, with prisoners sleeping on what are called boats. As the county’s population grows, the inmate population seems to grow as well. Some inmates are being housed in other county jails, but renting space and bringing them back to Twin Falls for court appearances is expensive, and diverts deputies who could be used elsewhere.

If you check out the county’s employment page, you’ll also notice a listing for the juvenile center. The pay isn’t quite as high as the jail, but it could be a good jumping-off point for a young person with an interest in criminal justice.

Be Prepared for Unusual Shifts

Shifts obviously vary. In most new jobs, you can expect to work some unusual hours, weekends, and holidays. If you don’t mind putting in a lot of hours, you can make a considerable amount of money working overtime. Law enforcement has been raising salaries across Idaho to retain staff, because pay has become quite competitive here in the state and in neighboring states.