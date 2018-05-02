5 Things To Do For Cinco de Mayo In Southern Idaho

If you are looking for some fun things to do this weekend that are adult only, child friendly or maybe both, here are five things you can do that are close.

1.) Head down to Cactus Petes in Jackpot. Ok, it isn't in Southern Idaho, but it might as well be. They are having a buffet special at Poncho Villa's , action from the sports book because it is also the Kentucky Derby and a ton of events.

2.) Head to Elevation 486 for their Cinco de Derby party . If you dress up for either the Kentucky Derby or Cinco de Mayo, you get a two for one drink special ticket. And of course good food.

3.) Go to any of our delicious Mexican restaurants. La Fiesta, La Castia, Janitzios, Don Juan's and more! There is no shortage of Mexican restaurants you can get festive at.

4.) If you don't feel like eating and drinking, you can support local art and artists at Art de Mayo on Saturday. The event is free and family friendly. Art is for sale and you get to support local artists.

5.) South Hills Bar and Grill is hosting a Cinco de Mayo party with drink and food specials, live entertainment and games!