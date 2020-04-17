6.5 Idaho Quake Destroyed Popular Sawtooth Landmarks, Says Writer

A recent article by a national travel website is claiming that several popular Idaho rock formations found within the Sawtooth Mountain Range have been permanently destroyed, or profoundly damaged following the March, 2020, earthquake.

The March 31 earthquake that originated just miles outside the town of Stanley, Idaho, and registered a 6.5 on the Richter scale, has caused major damage to several beloved Sawtooth Mountain landmarks, according to a recent publication on the website, Only in Your State.

The March quake was the most powerful to hit the Gem State in nearly four decades. No fatalities were reported, but a writer for the site is claiming to have knowledge of major damage done to Idaho landmarks such as the Arrowhead rock formation, and Finger of Fate, which are both located within 30 miles of Stanley.

In Twin Falls, I personally felt the earthquake as I was recording in a studio of Townsquare Media, just minutes before 6 p.m. The ground rolled for about 10 seconds, and it was over. Others on social media claimed the rumble lasted upwards of a full minute. I guess that depends on how close Idahoans were to the epicenter.

The earthquake was the largest in state history since the Borah Peak quake of 1983. Two Idahoans lost their lives that day.