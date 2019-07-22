6 Things You Need To Do In Twin Falls This Weekend
It is a busy weekend in Twin Falls. It seems like July 26th, 27th and 28th is when everyone decided that it would be a good weekend for an event. You definitely have to check out these events this weekend.
Friday Food Truck Fest
This is the first time that Twin Falls has had a food truck festival. A ton of food trucks are going to get together at the Twin Falls City Park Friday July 26th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. so you can try them all. You can even vote for your favorites.
Art in the Park 60th Anniversary
As part of the Food Truck Festival, there will be Art in the Park. The Twin Falls City Park will be full of booths by artists and craftsman July 25th through July 27th. Live music, wine and beer, food and demonstrations.
Block Party & Street Dance
The Twin Falls Public Library is hosting a street party. Hansen Street will be blocked off for games, crafts, snacks, stories and much much more. They will also be showing "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" at 9:30 p.m.
Rotary's Ice Cream Fun Day
On Saturday July 27th eat all the ice cream you can possibly handle at Rotary's Ice Cream Fun Day. From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $10 for adults and $5 for children you can go and try a ton of different ice cream flavors created by local businesses. And as always vote for your favorite.
Bounce With Me Fun In The Sun
There are going to be a ton of bounce houses all in one place this Saturday July 27th and Sunday July 28th. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. bring the family to Twin Falls County Fair Grounds for bouncing, a dunk tank, mechanical bull, music and food.
Beer N Bikes Scavenger Hunt
This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday get a few teammates together to ride bikes through Downtown to all the designated beer stops. Not only do you get to drink all the awesome beer downtown has to offer but the first team back gets some prizes.