I have to start this off by saying that I love Christmas. The music, lights, parties, gifts, treats, and movies are all things I look forward to each year. But that doesn't mean everything Christmas is going to be a guaranteed success. Believe it or not, they made a Home Alone 3 and it was garbage. Fred Clause, even with the usually hilarious Vince Vaughn, was a true holiday disaster. When Idaho weather says 'you can't go outside today' I like picking out a good holiday movie while I stay warm in my house.

Not All Christmas Movies Are A Gift

I'll even go as far as saying that the Charlie Brown Christmas special isn't really that special. Sure, we loved it when we were kids but it doesn't stand up to the memory anymore.

What Good Christmas Movies Aren't Actually About Christmas

Mixed in with the stinkers are a great number of really good Christmas movies. Among my favorites are Elf, Home Alone, The Christmas Chronicles, and I even think Vince Vaughn redeemed himself from Fred Clause by making Four Christmases. I even consider Gremlins to be a Christmas movie because it's based around Christmas.

If you are in the holiday mood but don't want a Christmas movie about Santa, Jesus, winter weather, or reindeer: there is hope for you. Plenty of movies can be called Christmas movies if you want them to be. People always argue that Die Hard is one because it takes place around the holiday, and the same goes for Lethal Weapon. You can argue that they aren't Christmas movies but they have Christmas music, trees, and winter weather but Christmas isn't pivotal to the plot. Here are 7 other Christmas movies for when you don't want a real Christmas movie:

Gremlins

Edward Scissorhands

Just Friends

Batman Returns

While You Were Sleeping

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Family Stone

Do you have a Christmas movie you love that isn't technically a Christmas movie?

