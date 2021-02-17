7 Inventions Idahoans Didn’t Create; But Made Better
Sure there are a ton of great things Idahoans did make, like the television apparently. But, there are some things that Idaho didn't invent but definitely made better. We have a list of some of those because Idaho knows how to make things better.
Independence Day
Obviously Idaho did not invent Independence Day, but Idaho did become a state on July 3rd 1890 making Independence Day better as soon as it did. Idahoans love the United State and independence.
Chicken Fingers
Ok, Idahoans didn't make chicken fingers, they don't even eat that many. But they did make them better by making them finger steaks. Everything tastes better with steak.
Fry Sauce
There is some debate whether Idaho created fry sauce or if it was Utah. Either way, even if Idaho didn't come up with the idea, they perfected the ratio of ketchup and mayonnaise. Idaho fry sauce is the best fry sauce.
Nachos
Nachos are delicious don't get me wrong, but have you ever had Idaho nachos?! Those are phenomenal. Substituting potatoes for the chips is a genius move that made nachos even better.
Ice Cream
Have you ever had an ice cream potato or huckleberry ice cream? Enough said.
Straw Maze
Idaho did not create the straw maze but they did perfect it by having the largest temporary straw bale maze ever in Rupert, Idaho.
Ghosts
Idaho perfected the ghost town and exploring some hauntings. Between the ghost towns all over the place, the Idaho Penitentiary and the Gooding TB Hospital there are lots of places for ghost hunters.