10 Myths About Idaho Some Natives Even Believe
The best decision I ever made was moving to Idaho but before I did, I heard some interesting myths about the area before I moved here. Just recently did I find some of them were not true. I feel like I have been lied to!
Just kidding, but I did find these myths that some Idahoans even believe to be interesting.
- 1
Idaho is all potatoes
While that is true to an extent, Idaho very rarely gets to keep their own potatoes, we have huge exports like trout, caviar, hops, lentils and sugar beets.
- 2
Idaho means "Gem of the Mountain"
There are myths that say the word "Idaho" comes from the Shoshoni phrase, "Behold the sun coming over the mountain." The truth is, Idaho was a made up word. Research in the 1950s discovered that it was not derived from Indian words "E Dah Hoe".
- 3
The majority of Idahoans are LDS
While a large population of Idaho is LDS, it isn't even half. Recent studies indicated that less than 40 percent of Idahoans are part of the Mormon religion.
- 4
Fry Sauce was created in Idaho
While I think Idahoans probably perfected it, research indicates that a man named Don Carlos Edwards from Utah was the inventor.
- 5
Dierkes Lake glows in the dark
A simple night time jaunt will prove this one is incorrect, but some locals have told me that Dierkes Lake is like, radioactive or something, and will glow green at night.
- 6
There is nothing to do here
Ok this one is the biggest lie ever. There is so much to do in Idaho, hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, great places to eat, boating, golfing...if it is outside you can do it.
- 7
Bigfoot live in Idaho
Bigfoot apparently lives in Idaho, and his name is Darryl. Just ask any Idahoan.
- 8
Slimy slim
This is a monster that apparently lives in Payette Lake. Similar to the Loch Ness Monster.
- 9
Jackalopes
I thought these were only a Nevada thing, but apparently there is a myth about jack rabbit antelopes running around through Idaho.
- 10
Idahoans are crazy
Idahoans are not crazy. They like what they like, they are friendly neighbors, they are crazy about hunting and the outdoors. They are some of the best people you will ever meet.