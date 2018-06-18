$9 Adult Cat Adoptions At The Twin Falls Animal Shelter

Cat adoptions are amazingly affordable right now at just $9. Spayed or neutered, vaccinated, wormed, and microchipped. To get all that done for a 'free cat' somewhere else would cost around $180 - the microchip is $45 alone. So you really can not beat a small $9 adoption fee for an amazing and ready to be adopted cat.

There are also a number of adoptable dogs at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter including Annie Oakley. She's a lovely terrier cross and ready for a home.