Fall officially started this week, making this weekend the first one of the season. The weather is finally cooler, making it much more enjoyable to get outside, and there is ton going on this weekend. There are events a plenty taking place from charity events, to sporting events, and everything in between. Get up off your couch, get outside, and enjoy one of these many events taking place this weekend in the Twin Falls area and around the Magic Valley. Here are some of the things to do this weekend.

Friday, September 23 & Saturday, September 24 - Princess Tea Party

If you have little girl that dreams of being a princess and loves Disney princesses than you will want to make sure to head to Rupert this weekend and attend the Princess Tea Party. Tickets are $20 per person, and the event is a fundraiser for Rise Up and Sing music camp. This is a chance for your little princess to have an up close and personal experience with a princess and will be held at the Wilson Theatre in Rupert. There will be over 20 princess, singing, dancing, and magic throughout the event. For more details and to get your tickets you can click on the link in the paragraph.

Friday, September 23 - Boise States vs UTEP

Another weekend means another football game for the Boise State Broncos. They kickoff this weekend on Friday at 7 PM on CBS Sports. The Broncos will take on the UTEP Miners this week and will look to improve their record to 3-1 and stretch their winning streak to three games. The Broncos will be on the road once again, so if you are looking to go to the game this week, you will have to travel to El Paso, Texas. To read a full preview for the game, click the link in the paragraph.

Friday, September 23 - Twin Falls Library Parking Lot Cinema

For those that enjoy the feel of an old time drive-in movie, this is your chance to get that experience for free and enjoy a family night out watching a movie in your car. The Twin Falls Public Library will be having a parking lot cinema this Friday, with the lot opening at 7:30 PM and the movie starting at 8 PM. They are unable to name the movie, but have revealed that it stars Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, is rated PG-13 and may or may not involve some natural disasters. Tune your radio to their station, bring your own popcorn and drinks, and enjoy the feels of a drive-in movie this Friday in Twin Falls.

Saturday, September 24 - Walk For Wishes

Walk For Wishes is taking place this Saturday, and is a great way to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather, exercise, and help a great cause. Registration begins at 9 AM at the Twin Falls Visitor Center and the walking begins at 10 AM. Registration is free, but you are encouraged to try and raise $100. The goal is to raise $30,000 as a whole, and they are a little over half way there as of this writing, and still need help. The proceeds go towards raising money for future Make-A -Wish candidates in Idaho, to help their wishes come true. This walk is a celebration of the wishes that have happened while trying to help the future ones that have yet to come true. Click on the link for more details and how you can help Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Saturday, September 24 - The Amazing Animal Race Fundraiser

Broken Hearts Rescue will be hosting their Amazing Animal Race fundraiser in Twin Falls City Park this Saturday from 9 AM until 5 PM. All proceeds from the event will go towards Broken Heart Rescue to help animals that have been abandoned, abused, or neglected. The event should be a fun time and will have vendors and food trucks. There will be trivia questions, races, and prizes. You can click on the links above to find out more about what Broken Heart Rescue does, as well as more details on the event this weekend. Make sure to bring your furry friends as well.

Saturday, September 24 & Sunday, September 25 - Thousand Springs Festival

The Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts is back this year, and will be taking place on Saturday from 10 AM until 6 PM and on Sunday from 11 AM until 5 PM this weekend. The event is held at Ritter Island is Thousand Springs State Park, and will have art from over 100 artists available to view this year. This is all original handmade art that you wont find anywhere else, and is an event that sees thousands come through every year. For any art lover, this is a must attend event and is the premier art festival in the area. There will be live music and food available as well. Take in the beautiful view from Ritter Island and enjoy some fine art this weekend.

Saturday, September 24 - Harvest Party and Grape Stomp

Have you ever wanted to stomp grapes and wanted to feel them squish between your toes? This weekend you have the chance to finally live that dream at the Harvest Party and Grape Stomp at Holesinsky Winery from 12 PM until 7 PM this Saturday. Holesinsky is located at 1498 Valley Steppe Drive in Buhl. The event is a $20 cover charge for adults, with children being free, and there will be activities for all. For the children there will be a large bounce house and they can paint pumpkins that they can take home. There will be live music, a scavenger hunt, and axe throwing. There will be pop-up shops for those that want to shop and the weather should be beautiful this weekend. Gather the whole family and head out to Holesinsky Winery this weekend.

Saturday, September 24 - Old Boise Octoberfest

If you enjoy beer, food, games, live music, and a good time, then you are going to want to drive up to Boise this weekend for Old Boise Octoberfest. The festivities begin at 2 PM and will go until 9:30 PM. The event will be taking place at 105 S 6th Street in Boise. There will be prizes, and food such as brats, pretzels, and Reuben balls. The event has been gone for the last three years but it is back and you are not going to want to miss it this year. Head up to Boise this Saturday and enjoy a good time drinking, eating, and having a fun afternoon and evening.

Saturday, September 24 - Guppies Sock Hop and Car Show

Guppies will be hosting an event in Kimberly this weekend that you will not want to miss. Make sure your cars are moved before 6 PM on Main Street, as the road will be closed down for the Guppies Sock Hop and Car Show this Saturday, with the event beginning at 7 PM. There will be cars, food, music, dancing and much more. If you enjoy seeing cars up close, dancing the night away or eating good food, or any combination of the above, then make sure you head to Kimberly this Saturday night.

There is so much happening this weekend that there is no reason to sit inside and let the nice weather go to waste. If you want to stay in and watch the Boise State football game that is ok, but then you need to get out and enjoy dancing, drinking, eating, cars, princesses, wine, a movie, or one of the many other events in the area. Take advantage of the fall weather and enjoy it while it lasts. Have a fun weekend, and be safe in whatever you do.

