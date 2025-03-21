A Chance of Rock Slides and Avalanches Coming to Idaho Next Week

It's Going to Get Hot

A lot of us are looking forward to warmer weather next week, but it won’t help driving in some places. There was a partial road collapse recently near the Council. One lane of the road is now open, but as we see some intense snowmelt next week, you can expect a lot of water to be rolling over roads and under roads too.



There’s a lot of snow still piled up in the mountains, and road conditions generally favor a slow thaw. Next week will be a shock to the system.

Snow Could Come Tumbling Down

It’s also possible we could see some avalanche alerts. In some spots, huge swaths of snow could simply peel away. Nobody wants to be on the receiving end.

This week I had a conversation with Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She’s also a geologist.

Last weekend she had been driving through some of the high mountain passes, and she warned we could see trouble next week.

This is a Serious Danger

Last year, one of her sons came upon a rock slide in Custer County, moments after it occurred, and he works for ITD! Had he been a few minutes earlier, it could have been tragic.

Most of us like warmer weather and the onset of spring, but it requires us to be vigilant. If you can postpone a drive, you could consider making the trip later in the spring.

But we should note the snowpack is such that spring runoff is likely going to continue well into early summer.

Get our free mobile app