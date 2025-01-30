Idaho Weather About to Take a Dramatic Turn

You can expect some heavy snow in the mountains. Over the next five days. In the valleys, this is mostly going to be a rain event and any snow that falls isn’t expected to last long on the ground.

We’ve just gone through a very unusual stretch of weather where some of us in Idaho didn’t see even one cloud for several days. It was cold, though. The next few days will be considerably warmer in lower elevations.

The rain or snow will put us back on track for decent spring runoff.

There will likely be avalanche warnings in some parts of the state. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t expect any issues in the hills south of the city, but when you get into the state’s central highlands, there’s going to be a threat.

Many people are going to get the snowmobiles out. The deputies warn you better be dressed for the change in weather between the valleys and the mountains. Crocs on your feet are probably not recommended for deep snow and cold.

Stay on known trails, be aware of closures, and if you’re going to be gone for a long period, let someone know where you roughly plan to be sledding, and when you plan to come home. Being lost when you’re wet and cold is no way to spend your final hours.

Take along some survival gear and something to eat, even if it’s just a box of snack bars.

Remember as well that getting a cellphone hit from some locations is next to or impossible.

