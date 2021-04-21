A Great Idaho Land Theft is Going on Below the Radar

State Senator Kelly Anthon posted this story on social media. Otherwise, it’s something I could’ve missed. Farming is one of his many occupations and it speaks well for Southern Idaho. Cassia County is simply a powerhouse when it comes to dairy, beef and crop production. The beet industry alone is a behemoth.

I’m worried about the future.

It’s a cabal of very wealthy liberals snatching up land and the goal is to bring an end to farming and ranching

I was sharing a note today with a guy at the Washington Free Beacon about Bill Gates. The Microsoft founder is buying Idaho farmland and has the cash to convince many to sell. I’m not so sure his intentions are good. Range carried a story in the last edition of the magazine about a cartel called Western Landowners Alliance. It’s a cabal of very wealthy liberals snatching up land and the goal is to bring an end to farming and ranching. Which means they want you and me off the land.

Throw in a proposal from U.S. Representative Mike Simpson to eliminate four dams on the lower Snake River and it fuels conspiracy theories and stokes anger. A caller to my show suggests Simpson may be doing the dirty work for Gates. The Seattle billionaire can afford to sponsor more than a few members of Congress.

If we don’t catch on to some of these possibilities, we’re all going to wake up some morning and find ourselves herded into cinder block high rises in Oakland.

A way of life is being threatened in the American west. Not for the first time. On the previous occasion the occupants were caught off guard and underestimated the threat. Are we repeating the mistake?