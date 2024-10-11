You’re Paying Bill Gates to Build a Wind Farm Near Idaho

Bill Gates is one of the wealthiest men on the planet. Does he need your money to launch an experimental wind farm? Several publications report that Gates and some associates plan the farm in Wyoming.

The project has a proposed price tag of 14 million dollars. Half the funding is coming from investors. The other half is coming from taxpayers—the bulk from the state, and a smaller share from the Pentagon.

You may be reading this and say you don’t care how Wyoming spends money. The thing is, it’s supposed to be a conservative place with a belief in self-reliance. Two, the Pentagon funds projects nationwide under the guise of defense research and needs. We’re paying for a lot of these efforts.

But once more, why does Gates need my money to run an experiment? He’s not paying for anything I’m doing.

One major political party has historically claimed to represent working men and women. The liberals will argue they’re helping us by ensuring s habitable planet. They’ve been warning for the last 35 years that the sky is falling. They’ll continue the fleecing and the fearmongering as long as you’ll let them. Boot them out of office and you’ll quickly see how the climate suddenly starts to heal.

