Perrine Stagecoach

A piece of Twin Falls history is on the auction block. One of the old Perrine stagecoaches has been restored. It was one of no more than five coaches in service on the old route.

A man in Massachusetts bought it during the 1980s and did restoration work. It has a history of traveling the country. It was built in New Hampshire in 1875. After service in Twin Falls, it was active on mail runs in Montana.

At auction, it could fetch $80,000. Meanwhile, historian Ron Yates would like to bring it to Twin Falls. It’s in such good condition it could be used in parades or for tourist rides. While the cost is steep, he hopes to raise the money from several sources. If you can help you can reach him at 208-736-0870.

Yates joined us on-air at Newsradio 1310 KLIX and detailed the detective work that identified it as one of the working Perrine coaches. If you missed the interview you can listen below (all pictures courtesy, Ron Yates):