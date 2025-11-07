For a change, Idaho isn’t one of these lists. A couple of neighboring states did make the cut. First, let me say there’s nothing wrong about growing old. Yes, the old jokes say it isn’t for the weak, but if you’re among the blessed, you’ll live a long life. You’ll also be surprised by how quickly it races by! I often think of things that seem like yesterday, and realize 30 years have rolled past without me taking much notice.

The Economy Needs Younger People

But there are reasons why an aging population is a challenge. A place needs young people to fill jobs, shovel walks, and pay taxes (whether you like it or not). Things can look great for a place, but then it all comes tumbling down as the population crashes. Click on this link to watch a clear explanation.

Rural Idaho Grows Older

While Idaho isn’t on the list of the top 10 oldest states, it’s not known as a fountain of youth. Many of the new people are retirees, and outside the cities, the population’s average age is higher. I had a conversation last week with a 20-year-old who grew up in southern Idaho. He can’t wait to finish up some schooling and leave. He views the place as boring. I know how he feels. I grew up in a small town, smaller than Kimberly and Buhl. I couldn’t wait to get out. Since then, I’ve spent at least the last 30 years looking for a place like that to make a permanent home! But as you grow older, you’re told a rural home is a longer ride in the ambulance.

