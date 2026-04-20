The web says it’s temporarily closed. I hope it’s just for touching up. A few years ago, I got off the highway in Deer Lodge, Montana, and visited several museums. There is an amazing array of collections in a town of 3,000 people. I was walking around downtown when I saw a sign for a toy museum. I had to drop in. It brought back a variety of childhood memories. Most of my childhood was before technology took over the toy market. Girls played with dolls, and boys played with trucks.

Old Toys are Timeless

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Despite all the chips and gadgets that constitute modern toys, I still believe the little ones like what we did. My daughter would carry her Raggedy Ann or a stuffed puppy to bed every night. She liked toy horses and coloring books. When my sister was a little girl, she carried one doll until even after its hair fell out. When I was a baby, I had surgery, and the nurses bought me a toy dog, which was under an arm until my mom finally threw it away after it was badly worn (she didn’t ask my permission!) A few years ago, my sister was at an auction and found a duplicate. I now have it on a shelf at home.

Make it a Long Weekend

You could spend a couple of days in Deer Lodge. There are several places to stay, and you’ll need more than a day to tour the museums (I’ll write later about some of the others) and historic ranches. This link provides a map and details. I should not the town is also the childhood home of NBA legend Phil Jackson.

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