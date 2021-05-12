Why Mike Simpson’s Dam Plot Fails Idaho and the Northwest

Mike Simpson’s plot to remove four dams from the lower Snake River is at best baffling. Emotions from people I engage with are on a continuum from head scratching to outright rage. When the idea was first floated, there was a strong reaction across Idaho and in Oregon and Washington State. Idaho Republicans essentially issued a bill of no confidence in Simpson at the latest state GOP gathering. The Representative didn’t attend the session.

A guest on Newsradio 1310 KLIX and 96.1 FM claims the change in salmon and steelhead runs would be negligible.

Then news broke this week that several of his fellow Republican members of the United States House of Representatives have lost their patience. They represent neighboring districts in the other states impacted. They claim he left them out of the loop while conducting secret meetings with the liberal Governor of Oregon, Kate Brown.

Simpson issued a denial and said he wouldn’t do anything to harm his home state. He maintains his plan will restore or increase salmon runs, and prevent lawsuits filed by environmentalists.

Are these attainable goals? A guest on Newsradio 1310 KLIX and 96.1 FM claims the change in salmon and steelhead runs would be negligible. Convincing the environmental left to stop filing lawsuits is like asking a drunk to stay away from a tavern.

Todd Myers studies environmental issues for the Washington Policy Council. He joined us on-air and rebutted the claims of Simpson and his media allies. You can listen below. For Simpson’s proposal to work, a great many things would need to fall into place. Things not likely going to all break at once in his direction. And then there aren’t guarantees the salmon runs will improve.