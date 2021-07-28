Climate Change Could Squelch Gamers in Idaho

Coming to a state near you! Gamers in some places are going to find limits to when they can actually play. Because of climate change fears, residential customers are being told they’re going to have to cut down the power usage. I came across this link from the Washington Examiner. It details what’s taking place in five states, some of them very close to Idaho. Washington being one of the places where restrictions are coming. The writer at the Examiner details it’s happening in a state where a large share of electricity is generated by renewable hydro-power.

Where does it end?

We’ve had past attempts in some states to simply cut off power to homes where people are adjudged to be using more than their “fair share” of energy.

Some are making a serious living online. Turning off the power is equivalent to someone closing the doors of your business.

You may not be sympathetic to gamers. They’re often portrayed as slackers living in the basements of their parents’ homes. But some gamers are actually making a living playing online. Some are making a serious living online. Turning off the power is equivalent to someone closing the doors of your business. As happened to tens of thousands during the so-called pandemic.

If gamers can be shut down, then you can be shut down. In order to meet some of the climate goals set by governments, brownouts and rolling blackouts could become a common occurrence.

I work in a business you would label power intensive. I can’t fathom broadcasters having limited daily hours because we’re often a conduit for news during an emergency, however. During my lifetime TV stations went dark over-night and there are still a handful of radio stations only operating during daytime hours. It could become justification for a wider government program. Remove four dams from the lower Snake River and the odds of getting unplugged will grow.