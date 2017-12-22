A Merry Christmas from Steve Millington, Guest Host of Top Story

Thank You.
It has been a very enjoyable week to be on the Top Story. As we approach Christmas it was nice to able to share with all of you
some of my favorite Christmas stories. We can put aside the cares of today and just think about Love, Family, Friends and those things which should have more meaning to us.
I wish all of you a very Merry Christmas. Thank you for listening. See you next week.
Steve Millington

Below is Millington's special Christmas Show that aired the last hour of "Top Story" on Friday 22, 2017.

Filed Under: christmas, Steve Millington, top story
Categories: Magic Valley News, Podcasts, Top Story, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top