And You Thought Twin Falls didn’t have Lasting Christmas Spirit
My calendar says Ash Wednesday is upon us. It struck me while driving to work that I’m still looking at Christmas decorations. As I write this, it’s February 17th. I suppose the shining stars could now be considered more of a winter carnival expression, but we don’t have one of those in Twin Falls, and winter hasn’t been very fierce (I try not speak too early with a month officially left in the season).
Does this Look a Little Out of Place?
I haven’t given it much thought, but have decorations been up in late February in past years? I realize the world has real problems, and the lighted snowflakes don’t burn much electricity, but…
A little more than a week ago, I was stuck in traffic on Shoshone Street, and I looked to my left and saw a Christmas tree with lights on in a picture window. That’s a private choice, and I don’t blame people in our current times for trying to keep the spirit of the season alive, but the public decorations remind me of a story from the 1990s. I had a four-year-old, and she didn’t want me to take down the tree (it was artificial) and left it up into late February. A repairman came to the house and made a snide comment. I don’t believe he had kids.
The tree did come down a few days later. I had been offered a new job, and it was time to move.
I hadn't Noticed Until Now
As for the snowflakes in downtown Twin Falls, I suppose that nobody is hurt by the sight, unless it’s some godless liberal Grinch!
