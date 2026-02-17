My calendar says Ash Wednesday is upon us. It struck me while driving to work that I’m still looking at Christmas decorations. As I write this, it’s February 17th. I suppose the shining stars could now be considered more of a winter carnival expression, but we don’t have one of those in Twin Falls, and winter hasn’t been very fierce (I try not speak too early with a month officially left in the season).

Does this Look a Little Out of Place?

I haven’t given it much thought, but have decorations been up in late February in past years? I realize the world has real problems, and the lighted snowflakes don’t burn much electricity, but…

A little more than a week ago, I was stuck in traffic on Shoshone Street, and I looked to my left and saw a Christmas tree with lights on in a picture window. That’s a private choice, and I don’t blame people in our current times for trying to keep the spirit of the season alive, but the public decorations remind me of a story from the 1990s. I had a four-year-old, and she didn’t want me to take down the tree (it was artificial) and left it up into late February. A repairman came to the house and made a snide comment. I don’t believe he had kids.

The tree did come down a few days later. I had been offered a new job, and it was time to move.

I hadn't Noticed Until Now

As for the snowflakes in downtown Twin Falls, I suppose that nobody is hurt by the sight, unless it’s some godless liberal Grinch!