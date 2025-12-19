How You Can Have an Inventive Idaho Christmas Dinner

How You Can Have an Inventive Idaho Christmas Dinner

Bill Colley

There doesn’t appear to be any overall favorite for the main course at Christmas dinner.  I know many friends in Idaho who do like some wild game on the menu, and I’ll add that elk has a sweet taste, or at least for my buds.

I’m usually a turkey guy, no matter the holiday.  With some stuffing, potatoes, and gravy, I’m in business.  I’ll admit I’ve turned down some dinner invitations when it wasn’t on the list.  However, I know many families that offer a variety of options.  My sister likes shrimp, and I even like salmon on the table.  A friend with a paternal grandmother from Italy taught her daughter-in-law how to make great lasagna.  They also say macaroni instead of pasta, and gravy instead of tomato sauce.

Tradition is on the Menu

As for pies, I suspect most people go for the traditional.  Apple, pumpkin, and possibly pecan.  A friend joked, a slice of the latter provided all the sugar you would need for a week.

When I was a little boy, one of my grandmothers made massive popcorn balls which would hang from her Christmas tree.  Sometimes a little stale, but sweet as well.  My mom would put out a big wicker basket with mixed nuts, which was for decoration until Christmas.  Beware anyone who cracked even one before the 25th of December!

There are a Few Specialties to Indulge

Today, I have a limited list of things I can eat.  I haven’t had ice cream since Memorial Day, and haven’t tasted chicken wings in years, but it’s possible this Christmas break I may sample one of those.  It’s just once a year.

The Best Turkey Leftover Meals You Need to Try

Your Thanksgiving leftovers expire today. Find out what the USDA recommends and check out El Paso’s favorite leftover turkey creations.
Filed Under: christmas
Categories: Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX