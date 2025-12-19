There doesn’t appear to be any overall favorite for the main course at Christmas dinner. I know many friends in Idaho who do like some wild game on the menu, and I’ll add that elk has a sweet taste, or at least for my buds.

I’m usually a turkey guy, no matter the holiday. With some stuffing, potatoes, and gravy, I’m in business. I’ll admit I’ve turned down some dinner invitations when it wasn’t on the list. However, I know many families that offer a variety of options. My sister likes shrimp, and I even like salmon on the table. A friend with a paternal grandmother from Italy taught her daughter-in-law how to make great lasagna. They also say macaroni instead of pasta, and gravy instead of tomato sauce.

Tradition is on the Menu

As for pies, I suspect most people go for the traditional. Apple, pumpkin, and possibly pecan. A friend joked, a slice of the latter provided all the sugar you would need for a week.

When I was a little boy, one of my grandmothers made massive popcorn balls which would hang from her Christmas tree. Sometimes a little stale, but sweet as well. My mom would put out a big wicker basket with mixed nuts, which was for decoration until Christmas. Beware anyone who cracked even one before the 25th of December!

There are a Few Specialties to Indulge

Today, I have a limited list of things I can eat. I haven’t had ice cream since Memorial Day, and haven’t tasted chicken wings in years, but it’s possible this Christmas break I may sample one of those. It’s just once a year.