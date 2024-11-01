A Nasty Change is Coming Soon With Idaho Weather

From what I observed, a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch of rain fell across parts of southern Idaho on Halloween Day. The higher elevations got some snow, and some of the skis probably uncorked some champagne. Saturday promises more rain, and that probably translates into more mountain snow.

Some parts of the Mountain West are experiencing Election Day, which traditionally slows turnout. However, almost 300,000 people are also forecast to have voted early in Idaho.

I spoke with a friend and Idaho native who doesn’t care for winter. This has been his life for almost 6 years, but he said if he ever won the lottery he'd be headed for a beach. He explained he doesn’t do snow and ice. Cold weather and snow are great for outdoor enthusiasts, but not older folks trying to cross a parking lot.

Several years ago I was at a store and was told the parking lot was the responsibility of the leasing company. Good business sense would say if nobody else comes by to clear the lot, you and the other tenants could create a winter posse. But I expect if someone broke a neck clearing the mess, there would be some confusion over liabilities.

That brings us back to personal responsibility. Get some good winter boots that grip, and if you know a storm is coming tomorrow, try and get your business done today. Of course, I don’t discount that some cold and icy Saturday mornings I’ve gotten out of bed and realized I need something. Then I take my chances. Life is risky.

