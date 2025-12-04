Have you seen Friday’s forecast? Rain is expected late in the day. A forecast earlier this week predicted rain on Friday and through the weekend. Then the forecast was reduced to just the one day with rain. Of course, the wet weather could coincide with the big holiday parade in Twin Falls. How many of you are saying, if it wasn’t for bad luck, you wouldn’t have any luck at all?

The Kids Probably Aren't Worried About a Wet Night

Your kids probably won’t accept rain as an excuse. I used to take my daughter and niece to a yearly Christmas parade when they were young. Some years were damp, and others we sat atop snow banks. We dressed them appropriately, and they were never disappointed. I can still remember my daughter’s excited reaction when she would see Santa Claus on a truck passing by.

They grew up quickly, and the parade only came around once a year. When it comes to weather, it can change, too. Bring an umbrella just in case. The memory of the floats and lights will last far longer than any rain showers or sprinkles.

We'll Get the Bad Weather Soon Enough

The way our weather is going, we may end up with a better chance of a wet Christmas than a white Christmas. Of course, patterns can shift dramatically in a matter of weeks. For the latter half of November, I kept reading about the dreaded polar vortex swallowing much of North America. It hasn’t arrived quite yet with the ferocity predicted.