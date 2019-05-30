A Prediction That Boise and Nampa Become Overcrowded Slums

Imagine more people living in Ada County than currently live in all of Idaho! The Brookings Institution, a Washington, DC based think tank, predicts Ada and Canyon Counties could grow to a population approaching three million. The metropolitan complex will dominate Idaho culture, politics and traffic.

Meanwhile, it could also become a crowded slum. It’s because Brookings believes there won’t be enough jobs for all the people. Especially work with good salaries. The Institution cites both HP and Micron already downsizing Idaho workforces.

One proposed solution? Pouring a lot more money into education and retention of educated workers. Brookings cites a lack of skills as being one cause of the current high-tech drain. Where would the money come from? Coin detected in pocket. Your pocket.

You can read more by clicking on this link from Idaho Education News.

As a side note, if the Capital Region grows in multiples, you can expect Twin Falls would also experience a massive population boom. It’ll require more roads, sewers and growth in public safety.