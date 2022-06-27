In response to the controversial decision by the Supreme Court of the United States of America to overturn Roe vs. Wade, one big business is taking the opportunity to show their employees how important they are.

Photo by Manny Becerra on Unsplash Photo by Manny Becerra on Unsplash loading...

Dick's To Help Pay For Abortions

Dick’s Sporting Goods announced that they would be willing to cover the travel expenses of any of their teammates who find themselves in need of traveling to another state to get the legal birth control care that they need. The company will provide up to $4,000 for employees who might have to travel to another state to get an abortion. In the announcement, Dick’s also revealed that the policy will benefit not only current employees but also their spouses, dependents, and a support person.

Get our free mobile app

The decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs Wade has nullified the federal right to get an abortion. The decision on how to proceed now belongs to each individual state. It isn’t known at this time which states will allow or criminalize abortions. Dick’s is acknowledging in their message that they understand that there will be states that support the right to abortions and others that might consider it criminal.

Message From Dick's Sporting Goods About Abortions

The CEO of Dick’s finished the message by writing:

We are making this decision so our teammates can access the same health care options, regardless of where they live.

Twin Falls Downtown Art Alley Project Cool old art painted on the walls of an alley in Downtown Twin Falls.