A Senseless Wildlife Slaughter in Oregon Affects All Hunters

There is a horrible story out of neighboring Oregon and Washington States. A group of men were involved in something far beyond a poaching ring. These men slaughtered hundreds of animals, often just for fun, leaving the carcasses to rot.

The deviants liked to film and often post their crimes, which helped with their arrests. The Washington Post has more about the criminal blood lust.