Beck Warns of Trouble

Talk show host Glenn Beck is a native of Washington State. He now splits his time between Texas and Idaho. In a recent post, the conservative thought leader warned Idahoans that we could soon see even more pressure on housing supply and costs. He may not have used those words, but where are refugees from the Left Coast headed? His native state is traveling down the path of totalitarianism.

Democrat Party leadership got a taste of power during the so-called COVID pandemic five years ago, when the government exercised unconstitutional leverage over its subjects. Liberals found it intoxicating, and a new crop of liberals has been raised as others have retired. The newcomers are culturally addicted to rule by fiat and diktat.

Where Are We Going to Put Them?

Why is that trouble for Idaho? You can argue that the largest share of any diaspora from our western neighbor will be people of traditional values, respect for liberty, and conservatives.

Still, we’ll see housing costs continue to soar.

I’ve talked to people in the home building business, real estate, and government, and they have all told me the high cost we’re experiencing is a matter of supply and demand—too many people are chasing too few houses.

A Crisis is Brewing in Idaho

With a lot of native Idahoans, and some who are transplants but long-time residents, opposed to additional growth, this becomes a hot-button political issue. Yet you can’t stop people from coming, and without new homes, your kids may no longer be able to afford to live in Idaho, or at best, they won’t live in a decent home.

The anti-development crowd may need to compromise, because it doesn’t look like the government in Washington is going to make a U-turn anytime soon.

