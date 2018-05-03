A Small Idaho Town With Big Time Food

I first passed through Victor, Idaho coming back from a long weekend in Jackson.

Victor is a great place to get a very, very good meal.

It was a warm day and my first thought was, “Wow, I could live here!” Of course in winter I might think otherwise but I’m already a veteran of cold climates. Maybe you’ve seen this link before but we’re in summer travel season.

A lot of us are thinking about day trips and weekend getaways. Victor is a great place to get a very, very good meal. While it’s no longer a secret it’s not nearly as pricey as Jackson and I’ll assume the lines are shorter. Not due to a lack of quality. It’s just not yet overrun with tourists.