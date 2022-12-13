Not Far From East Idaho a Palace is for Sale

I love visiting Jackson, though. I’ve never been there in winter, which I’m sure can be a challenging experience. I’ve driven Teton Pass in early October with snow piled up high on the sides of the road. An old friend worked there as a guide almost 40 years ago and he once told me what the average rent was when he was there in 1985. It would shock anyone looking for an apartment in Idaho in 2022! Location, location, location! Buying a home in Jackson isn’t in my budget but just because you’re on a diet doesn’t mean you can’t look at the menu!

I came across a site from Mansion Global.

You can take a look at a piece of property only the super-rich can buy. It’s breathtaking. It’s in Wilson, not far from downtown Jackson. The 43 acres alone make this a very pricey property. The main house is a respectable 10,000-square-foot space. That could allow enough space for a really large man cave. And if you feel crowded inside when the family shows up for a holiday, there is plenty of space for solitude once you walk outside. This place could put a character played by Kevin Costner to shame.

The great room ceiling is 27 feet high and the price is also in the high 20s. The listing is 28.5 million dollars.

Here’s a question for you. If you lived in this place, why would you even consider going into town?

I’m reminded of an old Punch cartoon. A British lord is at breakfast and he looks at the newspaper. In shock, he suddenly tells his wife at the table that the east wing burned down the night before.

