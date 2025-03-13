VIDEO: Man Bear Sprays Moose Near Grand Teton Mountains

First, the thing about these touron videos is there’s often no indication of when they were recorded. Was it last weekend? Last year? Winter 2021? Second, if I was out for a walk and a moose approached me, I was not looking to commune with the animal.

If I don’t have a good escape route but have bear spray, I may darn well use it in hopes of saving myself from great bodily harm.

Third, the video gave me the impression that the man was provoking the animals. But even a short video may not tell the complete story. I’m on a few Facebook pages that post pictures of hockey goalies. In one photograph, Hall of Fame goaltender Gump Worsley is seen with two hands on his stick as if he’s about to whack an opponent. But it could be he just batted away a puck. It's a great image, but we see only a split second.

Video is probably better at filling in the blanks, but sometimes we need more than a few seconds.

Regardless, anyone who would go out of their way to pepper spray a wild animal minding its own business has a problem and should face a fine and I would even like to see jail time.

The video I saw on Instagram says it occurred on a trail in Jackson, Wyoming. I’ve visited Jackson and there are a lot of people who live there who believe the world revolves around them. We can’t identify the man in the picture, which is a shame, because then at least he could offer a defense, or admit if he’s a jackass from Jackson.

