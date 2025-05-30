Imagine powering your car or truck from a home brew!

Make Your Gasoline in the Backyard

The idea isn’t so far-fetched. When I was a teenager, one of my buddies was allotted a tank of gas once a week by his parents. The family had a dairy farm and their gasoline tank. It was a welcome relief during senior year, when gas prices skyrocketed after the Iranian Revolution.

I came across a story on an obscure website that gave me the impression that everyone could have their fuel supply at home. A new process pulls in air and moisture and creates a fuel that can power an internal combustion engine. I’m not making this up. Here’s a link to the story.

This Sounds Like Anyone Can Do It

The current device is about the size of a refrigerator, and the writer claims it doesn’t create any harmful emissions.

The downside is that at the moment, the device may need to be scaled up, but perhaps you could bury a large tank in the backyard and produce all that you would need.

With our wide open spaces and a fuel-driven economy in Idaho, I could see the benefit.

This Story Will Get Buried

But I’m seeing very little coverage of this story elsewhere. When I was a teenager, I remember seeing a story on television news about a fellow who invented a new tire that didn’t need air and had a long life. I never saw a follow-up story. I’ve always assumed someone came in, bought his patent, and tucked it away. Because it was going to cut the grass of the big players in the tire business.

It wouldn’t shock me to see this happen again if the new process can produce fuel from air.

