A local trailer park has vanished. It was located on Locust Street, just north of Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. I noticed one day, as I was driving by, that it was gone. Trailers, trees, and old cars, all gone.

One Day it Was There and Then it Was Gone

I dropped a line to Twin Falls City Councilman Chris Reid. He said it was a private transaction, and the city wasn’t involved. We agreed that the property is exceptionally valuable considering its location to the Kimberly Road business district.

I don’t believe neighbors are going to miss the previous tenants. A fellow told me a story a few weeks ago. He was driving an old police vehicle that was auctioned, and he stopped at a convenience store next door. Two other guys saw him and ran into a mobile home at double time.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

The old church on the property looks to be gone. The congregation had long ago moved to another location.

Do We Have Enough Housing for the Poor?

Who knows where the people who lived on Locust Street have gone? This isn’t the first mobile or RV cluster to close in recent local history. Twin Falls appears to be gentrifying, and for the poor, there are few options.

I can’t say the local homeless population will grow with the closure, but for people living at the margins, life is tough right now.

Speaking of churches, this is where they usually step up their game. With warming centers and soup kitchens.

Meanwhile, if you know what’s going up on the now-empty lot, feel free to let me know. My email address is bill.colley@townsquaremedia.com.

Get our free mobile app