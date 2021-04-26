A Utah Dog Wins a Race and Goes Viral

I laughed to the point tears were streaming down my face. Then I watched it several more times over the course of the weekend. Same result every time.

Holly is a golden doodle. Her owner says she loves to run. It was certainly obvious a week ago at Logan High School. Logan was hosting schools from Utah and Idaho for track and field events. If you haven’t yet seen the video you’re probably in a very small minority.

I did a quick search on YouTube and found a story in Arabic accompanying the racing pictures

What I find most amusing is how the dog appears to have simply wanted to join the lead runner. As you can see, Holly slowed down and pulled up beside the girl. The teenager nearly tripped over the playful dog at the finish line and was trying not to spike the animal.

Multiple versions of the video have been posted around the world. I did a quick search on YouTube and found a story in Arabic accompanying the racing pictures, which I guess suggests the amusement is universal.

Back in the early 1990s I used to run on a daily basis. A decade later I shattered a leg and my days on the trails ended. I used to run with a dog owned by a friend. He didn’t mind me exercising the pooch. We came off a trail behind a college one morning and there was a football practice underway. Nitro, the name of the dog, bolted and snatched a ball from the air. He then decided to play keep away. The coach gave me a severe tongue lashing. To which I replied, “He’s not my dog!”

I’m posting one of the Holly videos below.