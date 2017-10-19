A Warning From Idaho Fish & Game

There have been some serious accidents (not involving firearms we should note) as hunters return to Idaho’s back country.

Kelton Hatch joined us today from Idaho Fish & Game with warnings as well as some safety advice. He also reminded us a lot of wildlife is currently migrating.

There was discussion on field dressing, salvage law and the latest fishing news including a new record for Coho.

You can hear our discussion and join it in progress by listening to the YouTube video below. Some of the information could save your life or the lives of others.