TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Gov. Brad Little and state health officials will join AARP Idaho for a town hall meeting at noon today (March 24) on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Idaho.

According to AARP Idaho, the governor and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppeson will answer question and provide updated information on the global pandemic. AARP says you do not need to be a member to participate in the telephone town hall.

You can call 1-866-787-0637 to participate and you can view the discussion live on AARP's Facebook page.

If you would rather write a question to the governor you can email the question to aarpid@aarp.org.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), older adults and people with underlying health conditions, like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, are about twice as likely to develop serious outcomes than younger, healthier people.