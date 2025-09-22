I’ve been waiting for someone to produce a video. There’s one for the most Wyoming man in the world, and let’s face it, finding anyone interesting there could take a lifetime! Some of these videos are anything but woke, but if you can laugh at yourself, I would say they’re quite harmless. I also have a few nominees for the most Idaho man. One is a regular caller to my radio show, and some audience members have nominated him.

Any Votes for the Governor?

Would it be someone like Brad Little? The Governor isn’t very exciting, and would probably be described as level, and he probably would be proud to be called dull. It seems to be an Idaho trait: don’t call attention to yourself. Or is it a guy who ropes cattle? I guess that would be a description from 50 years ago, but you look at the typical commuter in the Treasure Valley, and it represents few men in Idaho today.

We should also acknowledge that there are very few miners and lumbermen left in the panhandle, but many of those fellows once represented the true meaning of manliness in Idaho. They shared the Governor’s stoicism.

I Have a Few People I Can Nominate

In the meantime, if you create or come across a video that’s a good entry, please share it with the rest of us. I think it needs to be a guy in a jacked-up F-150, with boot heels nearly as high. It keeps your ankles and your bottom out of the fertilizer.