We want our airplane pilots and train engineers sober. Rules require them to swear off alcohol for a couple of days before going to work. We want our doctors and nurses healthy and not sneezing flu virus all over us at appointments. I try to remember that nobody is entitled to a job, and employers can have a lengthy list of do’s and don’ts.

However, when a new vaccine comes along and we haven’t had trials, then I believe we have the right and a responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Very Little has Changed

This was a major pillar of an argument many of us made five years ago, as our elected politicians decided that as our employers that could turn Idaho into one big jail.

The Governor’s friends tell me he may have regretted the action, but voters had moved on to their concerns when he ran for reelection in 2022.

With that in mind, he vetoed a health freedom bill last week. His rationale was that it

wouldn’t allow schools to send home unvaccinated kids. Do people who don’t vaccinate kids even send them to public schools?

Some Say the Governor is Misleading

One legislator posted he was wrong, but I haven’t been able to hear her full argument.

I do know that there aren’t the votes to override Governor Little in the Senate. Many of them talk a good game when speaking to constituents, but let’s not kid anyone. Their first allegiance is to deep-pocketed lobbyists.

Which is to say that nothing has changed since the so-called pandemic. The guys in the suits under the capitol dome know people have short memories.

This is how liberty slips away, not in a deluge, but drip by drip.

