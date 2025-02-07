Prepare for Media Outrage as Idaho Prepares to Gun Down Killers

Death by Firing Squad

Get ready to cue the newsroom meltdown. Media Democrats never met a violent criminal they didn’t believe was the actual victim. There’s an affinity between criminals and editorial boards. Both see a benefit to defunding police and defanging the justice system. The criminal sees an expanded opportunity. The news media gets to virtue signal.

The Idaho Senate is next up to approve firing squads as the primary means of executing murderers in Idaho. Governor Brad Little could then sign the bill and we have a more surefire method (get it!) than struggling with lethal injection.

Lefty will scream it’s a cruel and unusual means of dealing with cutthroats. Unusual? Firing squads was already a common and quick way to eliminate a problem at our country's founding. Cruelty was the method often used by inbred royal families in Europe that enjoyed the sadism of ripping out people’s entrails while they were still breathing. You know, the type of thing some modern bad guys still do.

Godless Media Will Invoke Christianity

The next move will be for the editorial writers to bellow that good Christians shouldn’t engage in the death penalty. You realize this is the only time the media ever invokes Christianity. They don’t support the faithful in other matters. It’s rich hearing the liberal argument from people who never go to church.

The largest church in the world has had some recent leaders who were personally against capital punishment, but the Roman Catholic Church does not officially oppose the death penalty. Don’t let facts like that get in the way of modern journalism and its advocacy for social engineering.

