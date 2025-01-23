Donald Trump is the most consequential human being of the first quarter of the 21st Century. That’s not to say he’s wonderful, godly, or better than anyone else. It does say that the man has had an impact like nobody else in the last 25 years. It certainly wasn’t Joe Biden or George W. Bush. Barack Obama was something new, but what he established crumbled long ago. His style of governance, popular in Europe and among English-speaking allies, has collapsed in all those locales.

Trump hasn’t simply shattered the order promoted by the Bush/Clinton/Obama cabal, he’s upended the 81-year-old Bretton Woods era that defined our lives since the end of World War Two.

The people who believed they directed the world and events are admitting they’ve been vanquished. Click here to see the lament from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

I’m getting a couple of dozen emails a day from the White House, detailing the pace of presidential action. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before. Trump is doing his best to keep promises and prove that the government doesn’t need to be the embodiment of inertia.

This brings me to a narrow point about Idaho. Much of what happens in state government appears to be along the lines of let’s do what we always do. You’ve got Republican leaders suggesting cutting taxes from 100 million dollars to almost half a billion. They also promise pay raises for workers, themselves and more money for schools.

I can balance a checkbook, and I recognize that Brad Little and Mike Moyle believe we’re all stupid. Little may be projecting. Moyle is scheming.

Both pronounce fealty to Trump. They don’t mean it and haven’t received the message. We need a few more courageous people in Boise to stand against them. I’m not holding my breath.

