I’ve had some politicians tell me they don’t like it when I call them establishment Republicans. Probably because I’m spot on. Many of these guys who want to control what I say were perfectly fine with lockdowns five years ago. Why aren’t we surprised? The defense I hear most often today is that it didn’t last long, and because it was uncharted territory, we owe Governor Brad Little and his sycophants a pass. Of course, when they’re campaigning, they all preen by hugging the Constitution.

They Violated God's Law

A legislative task force has determined the cronies engaged in unlawful activity, although some members are still attempting to defend their allies, because, like a dog, they’ll follow anything that feeds them. When the restrictions were lifted after a public outcry they apparently didn’t foresee, a judge dismissed a lawsuit against the regime because the crisis had passed. He called it moot because churches were no longer closed.

Let it be noted that our controllers haven’t apologized after five years, and appear to have learned nothing. They’re facing the greatest political uprising they’ve seen in their lifetimes, and still don’t understand where it came from. Talk about being out of touch!

Nobody Ever Paid a Debt for Stripping You of Rights

It’s one thing to ask God to forgive budding totalitarians, but it doesn’t mean we sanction their behavior. What it tells us about our current ruling class is that we aren’t dealing with a crowd of intellectuals. The actions during the spring of 2020 show a lack of reason and instead an emotional response. These guys actually believed they would be loved for their actions. They were, if you count the liberals and editorial boards (and I’m redundant), at Idaho’s dying newspapers. But those people are in the minority.

I would like to say lessons were learned, but once more, we’re not dealing with intellectual titans. Just local ward politicians who grab at power.