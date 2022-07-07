Actor Henry Winkler Is Back At Lodge North Of Twin Falls Fishing

One of Idaho's favorite celebrities is back on the Snake River and hooking some monster fish. Henry Winkler is a frequent guest at lodges in both central and eastern Idaho, and on Wednesday, shared some photographs to his Twitter site from the river in Swan Valley.

Henry was in southeastern Idaho just a few weeks ago reeling in some impressive rainbow trout with that signature smile of his. He passes through the Gem State just about every summer, and last graced us with his presence by fishing a section of the Snake River 200 miles east of Twin Falls during the week of June 13.

The South Fork Lodge has been operating northeast of Boise and roughly an hour from Jackson Hole since 1939, and is considered one of the top spots in Idaho for anglers.

"This is our country. A view from our dinner table at South Fork Lodge," said the actor in a post along with a beautiful shot of the surrounding trees at sunset. His July 6 Twitter feed is blowing up with close to 3,000 retweets and 65,000 likes.

Winkler is beloved in Idaho, which is obvious from the thousands of comments he receives every time he stops by. We salute Henry, and hope he is having an amazing time in the Gem State. Go hook em "Fonz."

