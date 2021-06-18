Actor Henry Winkler Just Tweeted From His Idaho Fishing Spot

Idaho gets its share of celebrity visits. Whether its Tom Hanks getting a sandwich in Twin Falls, a Kardashian boating up north, or Henry Winkler reeling in a trout in eastern Idaho (we think), we do get the occasional social media check-in from film and television royalty.

While there is no way of knowing for sure where Henry is--he's smart enough to not give up his location each time he visits--I have heard he's been seen in eastern and central Idaho. Wherever he is, he's incredibly happy. I would be too if I pulled in a beautiful trout like his. He is known to chat about his love for fishing on various talk shows like Conan O'Brien.

Henry Winkler is an awesome guy. I've had the opportunity to both interview and meet him. We crossed paths at a Sacramento Comic-Con in 2016. We chatted about his series of children's books he writes, and he gave me and my wife autographed pictures.

"Greg stay great," he signed my photo with an image of him in his role as the coach in "The Waterboy." Winkler is indeed a great judge of character also.

We wish you the best Henry! Happy fishing to "The Fonz."

Greg Jannetta

Golden Albino Rock Chuck in Snake River Canyon

Twin Falls Townies - 2021

Home in Jerome